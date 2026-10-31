Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk region, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia. There are casualties

The Russian army has been pounding Ukraine throughout the day, causing casualties. The attacks have also damaged infrastructure and caused fires.

Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the shelling.

The Russian Federation struck Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. 8 people were injured. The attack damaged high-rise buildings.

In Sumy, the Russian Federation hit an industrial zone — the strike damaged a car. Fires broke out, which were extinguished.

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Russians also hit a “Ukrposhta” vehicle in Zaporizhzhia. No one was injured. “Ukrposhta” is compensating people for lost parcels.

Facebook / Ігор Смілянський

Meanwhile, people in the Kherson region were warned to be careful tomorrow (the last day of a ceasefire) and avoid crowds and "red zones".