Russians attacked Ukraine with 134 UAVs at night. There are casualties in Kharkiv

On the night of October 31, Russia attacked Ukraine with 134 strike UAVs. There are casualties in Kharkiv and damage in the Poltava region.

This was reported by the Air Force.

The Russian Federation struck with “Shahed” drones (72 of them jet), “Gerbera”, and “Parody”-type simulator drones from the direction of Russia (Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo) and temporarily occupied territories (Donetsk, Hvardiyske in Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized 105 drones (49 of them were jet). The drones that fell in 20 locations were not shot down, and debris fell in another 10.

In Kharkiv, 5 people were injured in an attack. The Russians hit a private sector in the Osnovyansky district with a drone, the State Emergency Service reported. The roof of a residential building and outbuildings with a total area of 300 m² caught fire, the fire was extinguished.

In total, about 10 private houses, outbuildings and a car were damaged.

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In the Poltava region, fires broke out on the territory of a private industrial enterprise as a result of a Russian attack. The work of rescuers was complicated by the constant threat of repeated attacks, the State Emergency Service said.

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