“Binance” compensates users for over $6.3 billion in losses from their own funds after hack

After a hacker attack, the “Binance” crypto exchange promised to compensate users for $6.3 billion in losses at the companyʼs expense.

The press service of the crypto exchange wrote about this in X.

In particular, $5 billion is already in the required assets, and the company is purchasing the remaining amount through tokens on the market and over-the-counter channels.

In cooperation with law enforcement and partners, the exchange has blocked another $3 billion of stolen funds and is working to return them.

Once the payouts are complete, all funds will be available for verification in the public Proof of Reserves report.

Hackers hacked the crypto exchange on the evening of October 29. At the time, the incident was linked to the hacking of one of the engineersʼ laptops. North Korean hackers are suspected of the incident.

After the attack, bitcoin fell by more than 3% and fell to a six-week low of $76 368.

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