Ukraine calls for emergency meeting of UN Security Council due to new wave of Russian attacks, including yesterdayʼs

Ukraine is calling an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to a new wave of Russian strikes, including on the Dnipro, Chernihiv, and Kremenchuk.

This was reported by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Andriy Melnyk.

Yesterday, 14 people were killed in a strike on a train station in Dnipro. Two teenagers were killed in a Russian attack on Chernihiv.

Also yesterday, three people were killed in a Russian attack on Kremenchuk. Dozens more people were injured yesterday across Ukraine.