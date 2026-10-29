Russians hit Dnipro train station, Kremenchuk high-rise, Chernihiv city center, and Zaporizhzhia. Nearly 20 people killed (UPD)

Since the morning of October 29, Russian troops have been attacking Ukrainian cities and villages. In total, at least 18 people have been killed and over 40 injured.

In particular, the Russians used a drone to strike a train station in Dnipro. The attack killed at least 13 people. Another 13 were injured, including an 11-year-old child.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” specifies that the drone hit one of the platforms, where at that time the train No. 866 Dnipro — Zaporizhzhia was. Despite the declared increased danger, there were people on the platform.

Rescuers, medics, and law enforcement are currently working at the scene.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Also today, the Russians attacked the center of Chernihiv. Two people were killed — they were 15-year-old girls. Another 11 people were injured, including two children.

Дмитро Брижинський / Telegram

In Kremenchuk (Poltava region), a Russian drone hit a high-rise building, killing two people and injuring nine. Among the injured is a six-year-old child.

Віталій Дяківнич | Полтавська ОВА

The Russians also struck Zaporizhzhia and the region several times today. In the morning, they hit a city bus with an FPV drone. Four people were injured.

Later, the enemy struck two more times in Zaporizhzhia. Two men were wounded. 15 cars, a warehouse, a power line, and a high-rise building were damaged.

A resident of the village of Bilenke was killed in a Russian strike. Three more men were injured. And at about 1:00 PM in the center of Zaporizhia, an FPV drone attacked a minibus. One person was injured.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.