The EU has decided how to allocate €45 billion from a large loan for Ukraine in 2027

The European Union has decided what to spend €45 billion on from a large €90 billion loan for Ukraine in 2027.
This was reported by the press service of the European Commission.
Ukraine submitted its proposal for the distribution of funds on October 26, and the European Commission assessed it positively.
In particular, the EU plans to allocate €31.7 billion for defense and another €13.3 billion for budget support. The funds under the EU loan for Ukraine are planned to be provided until December 31, 2027.
€90 billion loan from the EU
In December 2025, EU leaders approved a decision to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan in 2026-2027. On February 11, the European Parliament supported this decision.
The loan for 2026-2027 provides for €60 billion for defense and €30 billion for budget support. In total, in 2026, it is planned to allocate €28.3 billion to support Ukraineʼs defense-industrial potential, and €16.7 billion to support the budget.
The loan will be repaid with proceeds from frozen Russian assets in European banks.
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