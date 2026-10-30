The EU has decided how to allocate €45 billion from a large loan for Ukraine in 2027

The European Union has decided what to spend €45 billion on from a large €90 billion loan for Ukraine in 2027.

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission.

Ukraine submitted its proposal for the distribution of funds on October 26, and the European Commission assessed it positively.

In particular, the EU plans to allocate €31.7 billion for defense and another €13.3 billion for budget support. The funds under the EU loan for Ukraine are planned to be provided until December 31, 2027.