Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said she was not going to soften her statements about Russia after reports of a request from the Pentagon.

Today, Reuters, citing four sources, wrote that US Defense Department officials have been asking Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania to be more cautious about the threat from Russia in recent weeks, as some statements by officials from these countries allegedly undermine European security.

Among those delivering this message was Pentagon policy director Elbridge Colby, who urged “not to provoke” Russia, citing statements that Russia had been “cornered [like a] rat”.

It is not known exactly what phrase Colby was referring to, but in late September, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal called Putin a “cornered rat”. Michal said at the time that the Russian leader was resorting to sabotage in Europe as Russia became increasingly bogged down in Ukraine.

After the Reuters article was published, Michal told the Estonian newspaper Delfi that he had not personally received a request from the US to tone down its rhetoric. At the same time, he stressed that Estonia would continue to speak openly about the threat posed by Russia.

"Iʼm not going to hold back — Putin is a dictator who kills women and children. And he will do so until he is forced to change course," the prime minister said.

According to Michal, attempts to “appease dictators” only bring humiliation and ultimately lead to the loss of freedom. He also stated that a clear assessment of the Russian threat is necessary to prepare for possible danger.

The Estonian Ministry of Defense declined to comment on the Reuters report, saying it was based on anonymous sources.

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