Over the past few weeks, Pentagon officials have asked several NATO countries to tone down their rhetoric about the Russian threat, arguing that some statements by European leaders and officials undermine the continentʼs security.

Reuters reports this, citing four sources familiar with the situation.

Countries that have received calls to “restrain” public statements include Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. However, it is not known whether these calls have been passed on to other European governments.

A Pentagon spokesman told reporters he would not comment on private conversations with allies. One of the sources said US officials had noted statements by European officials that Russia was in a desperate situation and was taking increasingly desperate steps.

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, who plays a key role in the ongoing review of U.S. troop levels in Europe, was among the US officials who delivered the message, the sources said. Neither source said the recommendation was made in a harsh tone.

In recent weeks, the United States has been demonstrating a less critical stance towards Russia. American officials say they are doing this in order to push Russia towards peace.

In particular, on October 9, the US President Donald Trump reported that he had agreed with Putin to supply Russian diesel to the American and world markets. And on October 17, Trump suspended the law on “hell sanctions against Russia”. The law gave the right to impose tariffs against countries that buy Russian energy resources.

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