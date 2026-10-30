Heating in residential buildings in Kyiv will begin to be turned on from November 2

Starting Monday, November 2, heating will begin to be supplied to residential buildings in Kyiv.

This was stated by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

The heating season in the capital started on October 16. It will take up to a week to fully launch the heating system in the city, which is one of the largest in Europe, Klitschko noted.

Therefore, the capital made the decision to start the heating season in the residential sector a few days before the sharp drop in temperature.

Initially, heating was started in social institutions. According to the mayor, almost half of them already have heating — in particular, 157 medical institutions, 402 kindergartens, and 85 schools.