The heating season has begun in Kyiv

On October 16, the heating season begins in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

The first to receive heat will be social institutions (hospitals, schools, kindergartens). They will be connected based on individual requests from their managers.

For now, the heating will not be turned on in parts of the Dniprovsky and Darnytsky districts, where a power facility recently suffered significant damage. Restoration work is ongoing there.

Klitschko made this announcement amid accusations that the capital failed to prepare for the heating season and was not prepared for Russian attacks on energy. At the beginning of the month, power outages began in the capital, and there were water shortages in some areas.

On October 17, a rally was reported in Kyiv demanding the resignation of the Mayor Klitschko.

Klitschko himself rejected all accusations and said that priority energy sustainability measures had been completed, but their implementation was slowed down by the blocking of funds and the situation surrounding sustainability plans.

Last year, the heating season in Ukraine began on October 28, in Kyiv on October 29. Forecasters said it was the coldest winter in the last 15 years — the average temperature was -4.0 °C. The coldest was February 10, when the temperature dropped to -20.2 °C.

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