An explosion occurred in Spain at a munitions factory that supplies products to Ukraine

An explosion at a munitions factory in the El Farge area of southern Spain, near the city of Granada, has injured at least three people, and the cause of the incident is currently unknown.

This is reported by ABC and La Région .

The explosion was so powerful that it was heard in neighboring settlements. According to preliminary data, the detonation occurred in a fenced area of the plant, where explosive materials are destroyed. The companyʼs trade union said that the explosion could have occurred due to a failure during a scheduled test.

This explosion is the second incident at the plant in more than two weeks. On October 13, a company truck overturned on a road in the El Fargue area. It was carrying mortar shells.

According to RTVE, the truck contained explosives destined for Ukraine. However, the connection between the two incidents has not yet been established.

According to journalists, since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, one of the main areas of activity of the enterprise has been the production of ammunition of various calibers and components for missiles, which are supplied to Ukraine.

This was also stated in 2024 by the Spanish parliament member from Granada José Antonio Rodríguez Salas. According to him, the plant provides a significant part of Spainʼs needs in the production of weapons to help Ukraine.

The El Farg plant is owned by MSM Group, part of the Czechoslovak Group, a Czech defense group. The company produces artillery ammunition, powder charges and other military components.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.