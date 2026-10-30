Russia launched 113 drones and missiles into Ukraine overnight. Blackout in Dnipro. One dead in Kyiv

On the night of October 30, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles, four Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles, and 113 attack drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 96 drones and three guided missiles. However, hits were recorded in 17 places, and debris fell in five. In particular, there is no electricity in Dnipro after the Russian attack, and electric transport is also not working. At night, the Russians struck the train station again.

The body of the deceased was found in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv. A one-story building was hit, and warehouses in the Darnytsky district were also on fire. At the same time, the city resumed traffic on the Southern Bridge from the left to the right bank.

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Russians hit Sloboda district of Kharkiv with a missile. Industrial building and trucks damaged. In Izyum, the number of injured has increased to 15, one person died.

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In the Poltava region, Russians attacked one of the industrial enterprises in the Kremenchuk district.

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