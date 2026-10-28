Ukraine received another $404.5 million from Japan and the World Bank for medicine. The funds have already been transferred to the state budget.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

$304.5 million came from the Japanese government, and Ukraine received another $100 million as a loan from the International Development Association, a World Bank organization.

The money was provided as part of the THRIVE project. It is aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the Health Guarantee Program, as well as improving the quality and accessibility of medical services. In total, Ukraine has already received $701.7 million under the project.

In early October, Ukraine received €2.9 billion from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility. The funds were provided due to Ukraine fulfilling 10 indicators during the first and second quarters of 2026 and previous years. They relate to the banking sector, energy, agricultural policy, transport and other areas. Three indicators were fulfilled ahead of schedule.

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