Ukraine received €2.9 billion from the EU under the “Ukraine Facility”

Ukraine received €2.9 billion from the European Union under the “Ukraine Facility”.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

This is part of the already foreseen financing within the “Ukraine Facility”. Ukraine received funds due to the fact that it fulfilled 10 indicators during the first and second quarters of 2026 and previous ones. They concern the banking sector, energy, agrarian policy, transport and other areas. In particular, three indicators were fulfilled ahead of schedule.

The Prime Minister added that the need for funding still remains critical, so the government is accelerating the adoption of all necessary decisions and working with parliament to pass the necessary bills as soon as possible.