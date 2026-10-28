The European Commission responded to the conversation between the leaders of Finland and Norway and Putin — they called for a common position

The European Union must maintain a unified position in its contacts with Vladimir Putin. At the same time, the EU does not yet see that he is ready for dialogue.

This was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho at a briefing in Brussels, reports a Babel correspondent.

This is how she commented on the telephone conversation between Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gaar Støre with Putin. The European Commission confirmed that it was aware of this conversation even before it took place.

“It is important that we remain united and deliver a common message to Putin,” said Pinho.

She stressed that the EU seeks not only an end to Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, but also a just and lasting peace. At the same time, she said, Putin has not shown much willingness to engage in such discussions.

The European Commission has not yet received any new information about the possible participation of Europeans in the upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi. Stubb previously suggested that European representatives could join them, while the Kremlin has stated that the negotiations will be in a trilateral format.

Stubb and Støre spoke by phone with Putin on October 27. They had consulted with Kyiv before the call and were to convey Ukraineʼs position ahead of potential trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

FT later wrote that Putin, during a conversation with the leaders of Finland and Norway, talked about the history of the Slavs instead of peace negotiations.

Stubb and Støreʼs conversation with Putin followed reports of a new round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November. The Telegraph, citing diplomatic sources, wrote that Russia also wants to involve European leaders in order to obtain concessions from NATO.

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