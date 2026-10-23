Zelensky: Negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the US may take place in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that negotiators from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia plan to meet at a technical level in the first half of November in Abu Dhabi.

He said this at an online meeting at the Hudson Institute, Reuters writes.

According to Zelensky, the holding of the meeting will depend on Russia, as similar talks scheduled for October never took place.

Zelensky also spoke with US officials Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff on October 23. Witkoff met with Vladimir Putin earlier this week. The Ukrainian president added that after the technical talks, a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia is expected.