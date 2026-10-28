The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft state budget for 2027 in the first reading

On October 28, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading Bill No. 16000 on the State Budget for 2027. 239 MPs voted pro, and 25 — contra.

This became known from the broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada.

Revenues next year are expected to be UAH 5.65 trillion (8.7% more than in the plan for 2026), and expenditures are UAH 7.27 trillion (13.5% more than in 2026). The budget deficit will be almost UAH 1.7 trillion, the Ministry of Finance reported.

It allocated UAH 4 trillion 885 billion for defense, which is almost 44% of Ukraineʼs GDP. UAH 540.3 billion were allocated for social payments. UAH 328.5 billion were allocated for education, and UAH 292.5 billion were allocated for healthcare.

The MPs supported dozens of amendments to the bill. In particular, they voted for an amendment to increase salaries for military personnel from January 1, 2027. They also propose to prohibit financing the "National Cashback" from funds to support the development of production and from the state budget.

Starting in the new year, salaries for national library employees are set to increase, and expenses for business insurance against war risks are set to increase.

Other proposals include equalizing retirement conditions for all categories of citizens, directing the remaining educational subvention from 2026 to the urgent needs of the industry, and providing housing for IDPs.

The government approved and submitted to the Rada the draft state budget for 2027 on October 15.

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