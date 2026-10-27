“Next year will be the year of inexpensive cruise missiles.” The former Deputy of the Defence Minister Kateryna Chornohorenko told how war is changing

The former Deputy of the Defence Minister (2023-2025) and head of defense projects Kateryna Chornohorenko noted that the next year of the war will be a period of massive and inexpensive cruise missiles, and therefore this is the direction in which the Ukrainian defense industry should now move first and foremost.

She reported this in a conversation with Babel.

She said that the main challenge is the localization of technological components, including engines. She also emphasized the “mathematics of war” — these missiles must inflict maximum damage at minimum cost.

She also highlighted another important area — space. According to her, the Russian Space Forces have approximately 200 000 people. That is why Ukraine should also develop this area, including in the private sector — by awarding tenders to companies for the development of satellite infrastructure.

She also called the development of humanoid robots a longer-term strategy. Chornohorenko emphasized that perhaps the first assaults with robots will take place like this — there will be a human commander and several accompanying robots, who in the future will repeat the operatorʼs movements through joysticks.

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