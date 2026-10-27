“Nova Post” has joined a private air defense project that shoots down Russian drones

“Nova Post” has implemented a private air defense project that is already shooting down Russian strike drones.

This was stated by co-owner of the “Nova” group of companies Vyacheslav Klymov at the Kyiv International Economic Forum, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"We are one of the few companies that has implemented this project. I donʼt want to reveal the numbers to you, but we have shot down [a number of] ʼShahedsʼ," Klymov said.

He emphasized that business can take on some of the tasks that were previously considered the sole responsibility of the state. In particular, companies can develop their own firefighting services to independently eliminate fires at their facilities after Russian attacks, without waiting for the State Emergency Service.

Klymov also said that large companies are looking for fire engines in Europe to create such services. According to him, businesses have the right to independently protect their own territory.

As of October 14, nearly 100 companies have joined the pilot project on private air defense in Ukraine, which has been operating since last year. Together, they number about 50 groups. Since the beginning of the year, such groups have shot down more than 60 Russian air targets.

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