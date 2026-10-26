The EU has allocated €4.7 billion to reimburse the blocʼs member states for military aid to Ukraine

The Council of the European Union has adopted eight decisions providing for partial reimbursement to member states of the costs of military assistance to Ukraine totaling €4.7 billion. Another €230 million will be allocated to the EU Military Training Mission for Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

This is reported by the Council of the EU.

The decision is part of the implementation of the agreement of Member States of 25 September 2026 to mobilise €6.6 billion for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility. It also provides for €1 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine and a further reinforcement of the training mission in 2027.

Taking into account the new decisions, the total support to Ukraine through the European Peace Fund will reach €10.8 billion. Of this, €9.9 billion is intended to reimburse the costs of military assistance provided by member states, and €950 million is intended for military training of the Ukrainian military.

The European Peace Facility was created in March 2021 to finance activities within the framework of the EUʼs Common Foreign and Security Policy. It helps, in particular, to strengthen the military and defence capabilities of partner countries.

In addition, the EU has allocated €3.5 billion of proceeds from frozen Russian assets to three priority needs of Ukraine: ammunition, air defense, and drones. Of this, over €1.5 billion worth of equipment was purchased directly from Ukrainian defense manufacturers.