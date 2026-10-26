Ukrainian man illegally crossed Moldovan border on motorized paraglider. Now he is seeking asylum in the country

Moldovan border guards detained a Ukrainian who illegally crossed the border of Ukraine with Moldova today on a motorized paraglider.
This was reported by the Border Police of the Republic of Moldova.
Ukrainian border guards informed their Moldovan counterparts that they had spotted a man illegally crossing the border in the airspace in the direction of Chernivtsi (Ukraine) — Larga (Moldova). After that, the Ukrainian was found in Moldova approximately two kilometers from the state border.
During the inspection, the man requested asylum in Moldova.
- A similar incident recently occurred in Moldova. On October 15, Ukrainian border guards in the Vinnytsia region pursued a man who was trying to escape across the Dniester. Due to the shallowing of the river and engine failure, the officersʼ boat reached the Moldovan shore, where they were detained by local border guards and later returned to Ukraine. The fugitive ended up in a hospital in Soroky and asked for asylum in Moldova.
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