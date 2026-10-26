Ukrainian man illegally crossed Moldovan border on motorized paraglider. Now he is seeking asylum in the country

Moldovan border guards detained a Ukrainian who illegally crossed the border of Ukraine with Moldova today on a motorized paraglider.

This was reported by the Border Police of the Republic of Moldova.

Ukrainian border guards informed their Moldovan counterparts that they had spotted a man illegally crossing the border in the airspace in the direction of Chernivtsi (Ukraine) — Larga (Moldova). After that, the Ukrainian was found in Moldova approximately two kilometers from the state border.

Прикордонна поліція Республіки Молдова

During the inspection, the man requested asylum in Moldova.