Fighters of the 475th Assault Regiment evacuated two wounded from the battlefield in a week using the new “StarGate” aerial drone

Soldiers of the 475th separate assault regiment CODE 9.2 evacuated two wounded soldiers from the battlefield using a “StarGate” aerial drone in a week.

The military reported this on social media.

The rescued fighters are 25-year-old Yevhen (call sign “Izyum”), and 24-year-old Artem (call sign “Kolobok”). Both suffered serious injuries to their limbs and were in positions in the gray zone, approximately five kilometers from the border with Russia.

The regiment said that it was impossible to reach them by ground transport due to the difficult terrain, water obstacles, and Russian FPV drones. So air evacuation remained the only available way to get the soldiers to the medics.

Over the course of a week, CODE 9.2 service members planned, prepared, and successfully executed two complex evacuation missions, with assistance from “SkyFall” (the developer and manufacturer of “StarGate”).

During one of the evacuations, the drone flew almost 30 kilometers to the position of the wounded man, and then the same distance back, with a soldier on board.

The Russians were heavily deploying electronic warfare in the area and attempting to jam GPS. The military says “StarGate” was able to continue its flight thanks to an artificial intelligence-based navigation system and the work of the pilots.

The evacuation was also covered by other units. In particular, heavy “Vampire” drones were used to strike Russian positions.

The commander of the 475th Airborne Division Oleksandr Nastenko ("Flint") said that the regiment now wants to create a separate air ambulance unit within the medical company. It will specialize in evacuating the wounded from the battlefield by air.

More about the “StarGate” drone

“StarGate” is Ukraineʼs first specialized unmanned aerial platform for battlefield evacuation (CASEVAC), developed by the defense company “SkyFall”.

It was created at the request of the military for situations where ground transport cannot reach the wounded or is too dangerous to use.

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The drone can carry up to 150 kilograms and reach speeds of up to 105 kmph. The evacuation module is equipped with medical stretchers.

Onboard artificial intelligence, navigation and communication redundancy systems allow the mission to continue even in conditions of GPS suppression and loss of communication.