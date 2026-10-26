Trump said that immigrants from Norway are not welcome in the US because he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize

The US President Donald Trump said that the US is not happy with migrants from Norway because he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. And the headquarters of the Nobel Committee is located in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

He said this during a political rally in Port Huron, Michigan, Reuters writes.

During his speech, Trump mentioned the migrant protests in France and said the country was willing to accept migrants from some countries, but not Norway. He also called Norway a “shit house country”. He has previously used similar language about Haiti, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

As journalists write, there are currently no signs that the Trump administration will introduce a new official policy regarding Norwegian migrants.

Earlier in October, the US president called the refusal to award him the Nobel Peace Prize an "indelible stain" on Norwayʼs reputation.

What preceded

Trump has repeatedly said that he deserves the Peace Prize “like no one else in the world”. On the eve of the announcement of this year’s winner, he said that he “prevented the total destruction of the world” and also allegedly stopped eight wars.

This yearʼs Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to South African human rights activist and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navanethem "Navi" Pillay. She received the award for her "efforts to promote peace and international law." She joked that she could share the award with Trump if the audience applauded her a little longer.

In 2025, last yearʼs laureate, Maria Corina Machado, presented the prize medal to Trump. The Nobel Committee previously emphasized that once the laureate is announced, the prize cannot be canceled, transferred, or shared with another person.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.