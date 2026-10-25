This week alone, Russia has dropped about 1 600 guided bombs on Ukraine

This week alone, Russia has dropped about 1 600 guided bombs, 48 missiles, and 2 300 drones on Ukraine.
This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
In particular, today in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, a 14-year-old boy was injured due to a Russian strike on the city, reported the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.
In the Sumy region, one person was injured in a Russian attack during the day. A civilian infrastructure facility, agricultural machinery, a non-residential building in Sveska and Stepanivska communities, as well as a private household in Yampil were under fire.
In Vinnytsia, the clearing of rubble in a residential building damaged in the morning by a Russian attack has been completed. Seven people were injured, two of them hospitalized.
A psychologist from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 17 people, the department reported.
In Kherson, a 67-year-old man died after a drone hit a minibus in the Tsentralny district, and a 64-year-old woman in the Dniprovsky district was injured during another attack, the Regional Military Administration reported.
- On the night of October 25, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 159 drones, including “Shahed” (92 of which were jet), S8000 “Banderol”/“Dan-T”, “Gerbera”, and “Parody”-type simulator drones. Air defenses neutralized 119 of them.
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