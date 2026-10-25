This week alone, Russia has dropped about 1 600 guided bombs on Ukraine

This week alone, Russia has dropped about 1 600 guided bombs, 48 missiles, and 2 300 drones on Ukraine.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In particular, today in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, a 14-year-old boy was injured due to a Russian strike on the city, reported the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

In the Sumy region, one person was injured in a Russian attack during the day. A civilian infrastructure facility, agricultural machinery, a non-residential building in Sveska and Stepanivska communities, as well as a private household in Yampil were under fire.

In Vinnytsia, the clearing of rubble in a residential building damaged in the morning by a Russian attack has been completed. Seven people were injured, two of them hospitalized.

A psychologist from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 17 people, the department reported.

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In Kherson, a 67-year-old man died after a drone hit a minibus in the Tsentralny district, and a 64-year-old woman in the Dniprovsky district was injured during another attack, the Regional Military Administration reported.

On the night of October 25, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 159 drones, including “Shahed” (92 of which were jet), S8000 “Banderol”/“Dan-T”, “Gerbera”, and “Parody”-type simulator drones. Air defenses neutralized 119 of them.

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