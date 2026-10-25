Russians attacked Ukraine with 159 drones. A shopping mall in Kharkiv and a high-rise building in Vinnytsia were hit

On the night of October 25, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 159 drones, including “Shahed” (92 of which were jet), S8000 “Banderol”/“Dan-T”, “Gerbera”, and “Parody”-type simulator drones. Air defenses neutralized 119 of them.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, Russian drones hit 14 places, and debris fell in nine more locations.

In particular, in Kharkiv, four people were injured in an evening attack by the Russian Federation, including three rescue workers. The Russians struck again while rescue workers were working at the scene.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A shopping center was attacked in Zaporizhzhia. No injuries were reported.

In Vinnytsia, a high-rise building was damaged, six people were injured. A boarding house for the elderly was also under attack, from which 15 people were evacuated.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.