Russia to host World Weightlifting Championships in 2030. Itʼs the first time since full-scale war began

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has named Moscow as the host of the 2030 World Weightlifting Championships. This is the first time since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by IWF.

IWF has not yet announced the exact dates and venue for the Moscow competition. The federationʼs executive committee has also selected the hosts for three other world championships to be held in 2028–2029.

In 2028, the youth championship will be held in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, and the junior championship will be held in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. In 2029, the adult world championship will be hosted by Ahmedabad, India.

In June 2026, IWF allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in its international competitions with national symbols.

And in July, the International Olympic Committee (ICC) rescinded its 2023 recommendation that Russian and Belarusian athletes participate in international competitions in a neutral status.

Since then, each federation can decide for itself whether to maintain sanctions or not.

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