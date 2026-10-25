In Russia, a chemical and metallurgical enterprise and a factory producing missile batteries were under attack

Drones attacked a chemical and metallurgical enterprise in the Perm region, and cruise missiles hit the Energia plant in Yeltsin, Lipetsk region.

Monitoring channels write about this.

In the Perm region, the “Avisma” company was under attack. It produces titanium, titanium alloys, and magnesium metal. The plantʼs titanium alloys are used in the production of military aircraft, aircraft engines, rocket and space technology. It is the largest titanium producer in Russia.

At the same time, the attacked Energia plant produces batteries and accumulators for Russian military equipment. A fire broke out on the factoryʼs territory after the strike.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) notes that the plantʼs products are used in “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, “Iskander-K” cruise missiles, “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles, as well as in missiles for the “Pantsir” anti-aircraft missile and gun complex.

The Osinters also wrote about a massive attack on St. Petersburg.

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