Bloomberg: Germany considering purchasing Ukrainian “Bars” cruise missile drones

Germany plans to purchase thousands of long-range missiles from European defense companies. Among them is the Ukrainian “Bars” cruise missile.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

According to people familiar with the situation, representatives of the German Ministry of Defense are in talks with the American defense startup “Covenant” about a contract to purchase thousands of “Anthem” ground-launched cruise missiles. The value of the deal could exceed €1 billion.

In addition, Germany is negotiating with Ukraine to jointly produce and purchase the Bars cruise missile. The manufacturer of this missile is not publicly disclosed. Other manufacturers that could receive German contracts include the Dutch company “Destinus SA”, which makes the Ruta cruise missile.

WAR Museum National defense university of Ukraine / Facebook

Currently, the German Armed Forces only use “Taurus” cruise missiles, which are launched from aircraft and have a short range of about 500 kilometers.

Journalists clarified that the idea of purchasing thousands of inexpensive missiles is to overload the enemyʼs air defense systems with massive attacks. The large number of missiles should exhaust the air defense capabilities.

"Bars" is a medium-range cruise missile-drone, developed by private Ukrainian companies in 2024-2025. Its range is 700-800 km. On November 13, 2025, the General Staff reported that the missile was used to strike targets in Russia and occupied Crimea.

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