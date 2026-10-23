The government will update the rules for booking employees. What will change

The Cabinet of Ministers has proposed changes to the rules for reserving employees. In particular, the maximum level of reservation for the energy and defense-industrial complex will no longer be 100%.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

He added that full reservation currently opens up room for abuse. In particular, in Ukraine there were companies that made money by booking people from mobilization. At the same time, the work of those who produce weapons or provide critical infrastructure will not be weakened.

The governmentʼs proposals still need to be worked out by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy together with business. They will be approved by December 1. Other proposed changes include:

Ukraine will update the criteria by which enterprises will be determined to be critical . According to Koretsky, these should be areas that actually contribute to defense and the economy.

. According to Koretsky, these should be areas that actually contribute to defense and the economy. The Ministry of Defense will strengthen responsibility for evading service .

. The government is preparing a mechanism under which companies will be able to fully reserve their employees if they regularly voluntarily involve some of them in military service. These people will retain their salaries and jobs.

Koretsky explained that the updated rules should create a clear system in which people will know their rights and obligations.