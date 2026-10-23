“Ukrzaliznytsia” has launched a new function. Now you can track train movements and delays

“Ukrzaliznytsia” (UZ) has launched a new function — now you can check the status of train movements and possible delays on the official UZ portal.
This was reported by the press service of “Ukrzaliznytsia”.
From now on, you can check the status of not only long-distance trains, but also suburban trains. To do this, you need to go to the UZ website and find your train by number.
Recently, “Ukrzaliznytsia” launched three new international trains. One of them, the flagship train No. 23/24 Kyiv-Kholm, will be named after Ukrainian historian and head of the Ukrainian Central Rada Mykhailo Hrushevsky.
“Ukrzaliznytsia” has also launched a new function for those who buy tickets online. Now you can view the average number of evacuation stops and delays for the selected train.
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