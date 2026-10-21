“Ukrzaliznytsia” launches three new international trains. One of them is in honor of Ukrainian historian Mykhailo Hrushevsky

“Ukrzaliznytsia” is launching three new international trains. One of them, the flagship train No. 23/24 Kyiv-Kholm, will be named after Ukrainian historian and head of the Ukrainian Central Rada Mykhailo Hrushevsky.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

The statement explained that this decision was made because Hrushevsky is connected to these cities — he was born in Chelm, Poland, and worked in Kyiv for almost 20 years. During Hrushevskyʼs presidency, the Central Rada adopted the IV Universal, which officially proclaimed the Ukrainian Peopleʼs Republic independent, free, and sovereign.

This train will have modern, high-comfort cars that were built in Ukraine during the full-scale war. During the departure of the train, the composition of the Ukrainian National Orchestra "Our Time Has Come" will play in the cars.

The company is also launching two new trains, one of which is No. 31/32 Kyiv — Przemysl. It has convenient connections with trains to Berlin, Prague, Krakow, Katowice, Wroclaw. The train will have stops in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Lviv. It will depart from Kyiv at 21:30 and arrive in Przemysl at 08:19.

Train No. 73/74 Dnipro — Przemysl will run via Kamyanske, Pyatykhatky, Oleksandria, Znamyanka, Lviv. It will depart from Dnipro at 19:00 and arrive in Przemysl at 14:10. At this time, passengers will be able to conveniently transfer to trains to Krakow, Warsaw, Prague, and Munich.