“Ukrzaliznytsia” has launched a new function — now you can view the average number of evacuation stops and train delays

“Ukrzaliznytsia” has launched a new feature for those who buy tickets online — now you can view the average number of evacuation stops and delays for the selected train.
This was reported by the companyʼs press service.
To do this, the company takes the average statistics for the last 10 days. The statement emphasizes that this is not a guarantee, but reference information.
Why is “Ukrzaliznytsia” evacuating passengers?
The evacuation of passengers began after the Russians intensified attacks on Ukraineʼs railway infrastructure in late February and early March. The main targets included rolling stock, passenger and freight cars, locomotives, and special equipment.
In recent months, Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian logistics. In September alone, at least 22 locomotives were hit.
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