Ukraine returns 7 more civilians from occupied territories

Ukraine and Russia exchanged civilians — 7 Ukrainians returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine, and 7 also went to the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Among those who returned to Ukraine are a 90-year-old woman with limited mobility and a 50-year-old Ukrainian woman who suffered a myocardial infarction and stroke and has other diseases. During the return of both women, their health status was taken into account and proper transportation conditions were provided.

It was also possible to organize the return of a young woman and her child. When the full-scale invasion began, the woman was temporarily in Mariupol. As a result of the fighting and subsequent occupation of the city, she was unable to return to her family. A significant obstacle to returning to the territory controlled by Ukraine was the documentation of the child.

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