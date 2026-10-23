Denmark has transferred over 50 000 ammunition for F-16s to Ukraine. They are already shooting down jet drones

Denmark has expedited the delivery of over 50 000 ammunition to Ukraine for F-16 fighter jets, which are used to shoot down Russian “Shahed” jet drones.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This is 20mm ammunition for aircraft guns. Ukrainian pilots are already using it to intercept jet attack drones.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the F-16 is currently one of the most effective means against the Shahed jets. Denmark has accelerated the supply of ammunition in response to Ukraineʼs request.

"Such efficiency is of direct importance for strengthening Ukrainian air defense and protecting people from Russian air attacks," the department added.