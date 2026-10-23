Russians launched 176 drones over Ukraine overnight. There are casualties in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions

On the night of October 23, Russian forces launched 176 drones to attack Ukraine, 92 of them “Shahed” jet drones. Air defenses neutralized 140 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The remaining drones hit 19 places, and debris fell in 13 locations.

Sumy was particularly hit. The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure and the residential sector of the city, injuring two people.

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In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians wounded two residents of Nikopolsky and Synelnykivsky districts. Infrastructure was damaged in Dnipro, and an administrative building and a private house were damaged in Pavlohrad.

In the morning, the Russians struck Kharkiv with drones. After hitting the roof, an outbuilding in the Slobidskyi district caught fire. There is no information about casualties at this time.

In Poltava, Russian troops attacked a railway infrastructure facility. There were no casualties. Also, in the Poltavsky district, a drone crashed in an open area. The blast wave damaged nearby private houses, buildings, and a power line.

In addition, Russia massively shelled one of DTEKʼs thermal power plants. Due to significant damage to the equipment, the thermal power plant stopped generating electricity.

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