Britain to produce large-caliber weapons for first time in 20 years

The UK will produce large-caliber weapons for the first time in 20 years, including barrels for 120- and 155-millimeter artillery systems. They will be manufactured at the “Rheinmetall UK” gun manufacturing plant in Telford (England).

This was reported on the British government website.

The barrels will be intended, in particular, for the RCH 155 self-propelled guns and future combat platforms. The company launched production in eight months — in the fall of 2025, it was still an empty facility.

The British workers trained at “Rheinmetall” in Germany, where they learned how to make specialist weapons. They then returned to Telford to set up their own production. The development of weapons production is part of a partnership between the UK and Germany under an agreement signed in October 2024.

“Rheinmetall” said that at peak capacity, the company will be able to produce up to 245 barrels per year for both calibers, as well as more than 50 breech blocks annually. Production of the bolts and bolt wedges began in May, and the barrels in June.

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