Ukrainian military conducted an underground counteroffensive operation "Veles" in the Kupyansk direction. They advanced more than 15 kilometers through underground communications into the rear of Russian troops.

This was reported by the “Khartiia” National Guard Corps, which commanded the operation.

The corps commander Ihor Obolensky said that the Ukrainian military had been watching the Russians use underground communications for a long time after the Defense Forces almost stopped their advance in the Kharkiv direction.

According to him, the Russians planned to use gas pipelines to reach the rear of Ukrainian troops. Therefore, the Defense Forces decided to use underground routes themselves.

“We anticipated the enemy’s actions and mastered the tactics of conducting combat operations underground,” said Obolensky.

The military combined an underground advance with surface fighting and drone strikes. During the operation, more than 30 Russian soldiers were captured, and more than 100 were killed or wounded.

The operation was also joined by the “R.U.G.” assault regiment, the “Lava” UAV regiment, units of GUR (in particular the “Russian Freedom” Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), the “Achilles” UAV brigade, and other units of the Defense Forces).