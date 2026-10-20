A suspicion has been declared against the attacker who opened fire yesterday at the Pechersky TRC

The attacker who opened fire at the Pechersky TRC on the evening of October 19, which injured six people, has been declared a suspect.

This was reported to the police.

Yesterday, the attacker was taken to the TRC for violating the mobilization law. There, he pulled out a gun hidden under his clothes and fired seven times at police and military personnel.

Three law enforcement officers and three TRC soldiers were injured in the shooting. Two of them are in serious condition.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The man was detained the same day. During the searches, a significant amount of weapons and ammunition were seized from him.

He was charged with attempted murder of two or more people while on duty, attempted murder of law enforcement officers, and illegal possession of a weapon. The attacker faces life imprisonment.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.