In Kyiv, a man opened fire in the TRC building. 6 people were injured

A shooting occurred in the TRC building in the Pechersky district of Kyiv, injuring 6 people.

This was reported to the National Police.

Three police officers and three military personnel were injured and hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the shooting was started by a man who was taken to the TRC for violating the mobilization law. The shooter has already been detained.

In August, an unknown assailant shot at TRC employees in Odesa, injuring four people. The man fired a Flaubert pistol while TRC employees were conducting awareness-raising activities.