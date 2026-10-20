Lithuania raises over €1 million for purchase of interceptor drones for Ukraine

In Lithuania, volunteers from the “Blue/Yellow” organization raised €1.3 million in eight weeks to purchase drones for Ukraine.

This was reported on the organizationʼs Facebook page.

The funds will be directed to the air defense of both countries: 80% of the amount will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and 20% — to the Lithuanian Riflemenʼs Union. The collected funds will be used to purchase interceptor drones, anti-drone systems, and also finance the training of operators.

The organization has already begun purchasing interceptor drones, some of which have already been transferred to Ukraine.

In total, the volunteers planned to raise €1 million. Due to the intensification of Russian attacks, the organization began using the funds even before the collection was completed. In particular, the Ukrainian military has already tested Lithuanian Defender interceptor drones.

Lithuania planned to allocate €223 million in military aid to Ukraine in 2026. The countryʼs Prime Minister Robertas Kaunas said that the funds would be used for air defense, drones, and ammunition for long-range artillery.

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