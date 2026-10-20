Russian drones hit a highway in the Kyiv region and warehouses in Dnipro this morning. There are dead and wounded

A Russian drone hit near the Kyiv-Odesa highway in the village of Chabany (Kyiv region), on the morning of October 20. Three people were previously killed and four others were injured.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The impact occurred near one of the shopping centers. Cars caught fire at the scene. Information on the number of victims is being clarified.

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That same morning, Russians struck warehouses in the suburbs of Dnipro. According to the Regional Military Administration, three people were injured. One man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.