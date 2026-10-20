Russia launched 165 drones over Ukraine overnight. Three people died in Kyiv region

Russian troops launched 165 drones into Ukraine on the night of October 20. Air defense forces neutralized 115 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The remaining Russian targets were hit in 30 places, with debris falling in 13 places. In particular, in the Kyiv region, the Russians hit a production and warehouse building in one of the communities of the Obukhiv area. Three people were killed and six more were injured.

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Izyum in the Kharkiv region was also hit by drones at night. Five residents were injured there. The residential sector and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

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In the Odesa region, a Russian attack damaged energy facilities. There were no injuries. There were power outages in some areas of the region. Specialists are already working to restore it.

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Also, three energy facilities were damaged in the Ternopil region. No people were injured.

And at dawn the enemy attacked Dnipro. Private houses were damaged in the suburbs. Preliminary, there are no dead or wounded.

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