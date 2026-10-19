Dmytro Rohozyuk became the new commander of the Third Army Corps. In return, the previous commander Andriy Biletsky led the "Center" group of forces.

Biletsky himself said this at a press conference, hromadske reports.

Rohozyuk participated in the deblockade of Mariupol and the defense of Kyiv as part of “Azov”. Later, he participated in the battle for Bakhmut for 10 months.

In September 2023, he served as deputy commander of the 1st assault battalion of the 3rd separate assault brigade.

In October 2025, he was appointed commander of the 60th separate assault brigade.

Biletsky now leads the "Center" group of troops, which unites three corps — the 3rd, 11th, and 19th. The commander of the 11th Corps was Emil Ishkulov, and the 19th — Brigadier General Valerii Skred.

Group of Forces "Center" is responsible for the front area from the southern approaches to Kupyansk-Vuzlove to Kostyantynivka inclusive. Its zone of responsibility includes, in particular: Borova, Lyman, Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, and Druzhkivka.