Russians hit central park in the Kharkiv region and attacked Khmelnytskyi. There are dead and injured

The Russian army struck a central park in the Kharkiv region in the evening and attacked other settlements in Ukraine. There are casualties, including children, as a result of enemy shelling.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the attacks.

The death toll from the attack on the Nova Vodolaha park in the Kharkiv region has risen to six. Among them are three children. Another 15 people were injured.

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In the Kyiv region, the impact damaged an enterprise and a fire broke out.

A man was injured in Molodetsky (Kherson region).

Two people were injured in Khmelnytskyi. The strikes caused fires in two houses.

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