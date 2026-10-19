Sweden will allocate another €5.4 million for the restoration of Ukraineʼs transport infrastructure

Sweden will allocate €5.4 million to the Ukrainian Transport Support Fund.

This was reported by the Minister of Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk.

The contribution is part of the Swedish governmentʼs winter aid package. The funds will be used to restore infrastructure after Russian attacks and purchase necessary machinery and equipment.

Sweden was among the initiators of the creation of the Ukrainian Transport Support Fund. The main feature of this fund is the grant financing mechanism. At the same time, the Ukrainian side determines the priority of projects.