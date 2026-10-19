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The Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of deferral categories. What has changed

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

The Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of deferment categories — members of the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education and employees of the secretariat will be able to receive it.

The Ministry of Defense reported this in a telegram.

To be eligible for deferment, you must have a degree and work full-time in the department.

To apply for a deferral, you must submit an application to the Administrative Service Center (ASC), obtain a certificate from the National Agency about the position, and submit a diploma confirming your academic degree.

It is not possible to issue a deferral on this basis through "Reserve+". ASC will transfer the documents to the TRC, where the commission will make a final decision. ASC will notify you of the result, and in case of a positive decision, the deferral will be reflected in the electronic military registration document in the "Reserve+" application.

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