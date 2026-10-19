The Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of deferral categories. What has changed

The Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of deferment categories — members of the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education and employees of the secretariat will be able to receive it.

The Ministry of Defense reported this in a telegram.

To be eligible for deferment, you must have a degree and work full-time in the department.

To apply for a deferral, you must submit an application to the Administrative Service Center (ASC), obtain a certificate from the National Agency about the position, and submit a diploma confirming your academic degree.

It is not possible to issue a deferral on this basis through "Reserve+". ASC will transfer the documents to the TRC, where the commission will make a final decision. ASC will notify you of the result, and in case of a positive decision, the deferral will be reflected in the electronic military registration document in the "Reserve+" application.

The Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said in an interview with BBC News Ukraine that the government will change the booking rules, but that the bookings of truly critical companies will not be changed.

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