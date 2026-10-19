11 more children were returned from the Kherson regionʼs TOT — 8 boys and 3 girls

Another 11 children — 8 boys and 3 girls — were returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Children aged from 1 year and 1 month to 17 years. Among them is a nine-year-old boy who was recruited for military training at school on TOT. There he drew a blue-and-yellow flag, after which his family was threatened by FSB officers.

Also returned to Ukraine was a 13-year-old girl named Polina, who survived an attack by a Russian combat drone near her home. After the attack, the girl was afraid to go outside.

Now the children are receiving the necessary assistance. Since the beginning of the year, 230 children have been returned to Ukraine from the Kherson region.