Ukrainian military first evacuated a wounded soldier from the front using an aerial drone

The Ukrainian army carried out the first-ever evacuation of a wounded soldier from the front line using an aerial drone.

The video of the operation was published by the 92nd Ivan Sirko Separate Assault Brigade.

They said that an infantryman from the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade was wounded in the position. Due to the high activity of Russian drones and the mined terrain, it was impossible to evacuate him using traditional ground robotic complexes (GRCs).

Then, the soldiers of the 92nd Airborne Brigade, together with other units, organized the evacuation of the soldier using a heavy hexacopter manufactured by Gurzuf Defence, which the company provided free of charge. The drone was piloted by the UAV operator of the 30th brigade.

"Our specialists, in close cooperation with the manufacturer, implemented a technical solution thanks to which the heavy bomber was able to perform the evacuation while maintaining stability in the air, without turning over or excessive rocking," the 92nd Airborne Brigade said.

The operation was successful — the wounded man was saved. He is currently undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, and his life is not in danger.

"This mission once again showed that Ukrainian military personnel, in cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers, are setting global trends in warfare. This expands the possibilities for preserving the lives of personnel and evacuating the wounded," the military added.

It was recently announced that Ukrainian defense company “SkyFall” has developed “StarGate", the first aerial drone for evacuating wounded soldiers from dangerous areas of the front. It has been handed over to a combat brigade for testing in real frontline conditions.

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