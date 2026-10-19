The Russians hit Ukraine with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and 269 drones. Kyiv and the region, Volyn, Zhytomyr region, and other regions were under attack

On the night of October 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles,

“Iskander-K” cruise missiles, and 269 drones. Kyiv, Volyn, and several other regions were under attack.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian air defense neutralized 247 targets:

4 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles;

243 enemy "Shaheds" (43 of them jet), drones S-8000 "Banderol", "Gerbera" and other types.

The remaining drones and missiles were hit in 25 places, and debris fell in another eight.

One person was killed and eight injured in an attack in Kyiv. The Russians damaged the “Chernihivska” metro station and the “Cosmo Multimall” shopping center.

The Zhytomyr region was also hit, with fires breaking out at critical infrastructure facilities. There were no casualties.

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In the Kyiv region, one person died in Irpin, six were injured, including three children. Three more people are being searched for under the rubble.

In the Bucha and Vyshhorod areas, houses, cars, a school, warehouses, and enterprises were damaged.

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In Volyn, Kovel, Manevychi, and Lutsk were under attack. 15 drones were launched across the region, damaging critical and civilian infrastructure. There were no casualties.

The Lviv region was also under attack. A drone crashed in the village of Zubra and damaged 11 residential buildings, a garage, and 8 cars.

Two women were injured in the Rivne region. The Russians damaged civilian infrastructure and left part of the region without electricity.

The Russian Federation also attacked energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia. Part of the region and Vinnytsia are without electricity and water.

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