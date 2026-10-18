Turkey will receive part of Russian diesel from Moscowʼs deal with the US

Turkey will receive part of the Russian diesel fuel that Moscow will supply to the world market as part of an agreement with the United States.

This was stated by Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Reuters reports.

"Russia has been limiting diesel exports in recent months due to supply problems. Now they have reached an agreement with Trump on diesel. As a result of our negotiations, Turkey will receive some of this fuel," Bayraktar said.

He did not specify the volume of supplies, but called this agreement important for Turkeyʼs energy security.

Bayraktar also said that Turkey plans to launch a second floating gas production platform in the Black Sea in 2028. According to Ankaraʼs plan, this should increase daily gas production in the Black Sea to 45 million cubic meters.

Turkey is largely dependent on energy imports from Russia, Iran, and Azerbaijan, but at the same time is trying to buy them from more countries, including the United States.

What preceded

On October 9, Donald Trump reported that he had reached an agreement with Putin to supply Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets. After that, the US Treasury Department announced that the Office of Foreign Assets Control was issuing a temporary license for the export of Russian diesel fuel.

A Ukrainian negotiating team was in the United States at the time of the announcement. Reuters reported that US President Donald Trumpʼs envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff explained to Ukrainian officials at the time that the permit to export Russian diesel was an attempt to bring Moscow back to the talks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian negotiating team is being "used as a cover" and that Trumpʼs statement is not honest and partnership-based.

Axios, citing sources, wrote that Trump allowed Russia to supply diesel fuel because Zelensky refused to stop attacks on refineries in Russia.

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